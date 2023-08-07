Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Mission, Kansas – A shooting at QuikTrip in Mission, Kansas, has left a 29 year-old Fairway police officer dead. The suspect was killed by police in the exchange of gunfire in a QuikTrip convenient store bathroom.

The incident began on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., when officers with the Lenexa Police Department located a stolen vehicle at QuikTrip at West 95th Street and Interstate 35.

The suspect struck a Lenexa police patrol car and fled the scene.

Officers pursued the suspect north on I-35 to Lamar Avenue in Mission.

Two suspects then ran into a QuikTrip located at 4700 Lamar Avenue.

Authorities said officers from multiple departments went to ‘arrest the suspects inside QuikTrip.’ Officers with the Lenexa police, Fairway police, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Mission police were all involved in the incident.

Sources tell Law Officer that the male suspect was hiding in a bathroom stall as officers surrounded him. As officers opened the stall door, Officer Jonah Oswald was immediately shot in the head by the suspect. Additional officers in the adjoining stalls, stood on the toilet and fired at the suspect, identified as Shannon Wayne Marshall, 40, killing him.

Officer Oswald was critically injured and placed on life support throughout Sunday. On Monday evening, his death was announced.

Oswald, who was a four year veteran of the police department, leaves behind his wife and two small children, ages 2 and 4.

A second suspect, Andrea Cothran, 32, was taken into police custody and is charged with aggravated assault. She will have a court appearance on Monday, August 7 at 1:30 p.m. Cothran has a history of misconduct as KCTV5 found her name to be on the Tennessee Sex Offenders Registry.

Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo issued the following statement:

“I am heartbroken at the tragic loss of Officer Jonah Oswald, who made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his oath to serve and protect.”

“Officer Oswald was an integral part of our team and made significant contributions to our department and to the Fairway community. We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many.

“On behalf of the entire Fairway Police Department, and the City of Fairway, I extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Officer Oswald’s family and friends. We recognize that their loss is immeasurable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.

“Officer Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children. The Oswald family has asked for privacy at this time and is appreciative of the support being shown to them.

“I continue to be grateful for the outpouring of support for the Fairway Police Department. Any further public information will be made available at the appropriate time.”