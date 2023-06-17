No Result
Wichita man arrested after allegedly walking into hospital and raping multiple patients

June 17, 2023
Law Officer
WICHITA, Kansas — A man walked into a Wichita hospital and raped three female patients there before being caught and arrested, police said Friday.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released but Wichita police announced that they arrested a 28-year-old Wichita man around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The man was arrested at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis after being caught and fighting with security guards at the hospital, according to a report by The Wichita Eagle. The man was not an employee nor a patient at the hospital at the time of the assaults and his arrest, Rebolledo said.

Citing victim privacy, the department declined to release any other details, including the ages of the victims and their medical conditions.


