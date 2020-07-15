The transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets recently published 269 gigabytes of law enforcement data on its website. The data, stolen from 251 different law enforcement websites by the hacktivist collective Anonymous, was taken from fusion center websites, law enforcement associations, HIDTA organizations, police training centers and some police departments.

Called BlueLeaks according to the Intercept, data was published via Twitter through the DDoSecrets Twitter account, which was subsequently banned by the social media site.

All of the hacked websites were hosted and built by the Texas web development firm Netsential on Windows servers located in Houston and they were all running the same They were all running the same content management system including using Microsoft Access databases.

The hacked data includes law enforcement documents from 2007 until June 14, 2020.

Many of the websites belonged to traditional fusion centers, including the fusion centers of Minnesota and Alabama.

The hacked websites also included high intensity drug trafficking area programs, or HIDTAs, essentially fusion centers focused solely on the war on drugs but also details many officers that have taken training through the organization.

Local agency websites were also hacked including Texas departments in Jersey Village and Lamar University.

Training academies were exposed in Iowa and Texas and many others.