Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. – Pedro Argote had been evading law enforcement authorities for the past week after he was identified as the prime suspect in the murder of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson who was gunned down outside his home in Hagerstown, Maryland, on the evening of Oct. 19. Authorities said the search is over as the fugitive was found dead Thursday morning, according to reports.

At about 11 a.m., Argote’s body was discovered in a heavily wooded area between Clear Spring and Bottom roads in the Williamsport, Maryland, area. The location is about one mile from where the 49-year-old accused killer abandoned his 2009 Mercedes GL450 after the killing, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The day he was murdered, Judge Wilkinson, 52, granted Argote’s wife a divorce and sole custody of their four children, ages 3 to 12, after hearing testimony about abuse Argote had inflicted on his family for years. An adult daughter from a previous relationship was also among those who provided condemning testimony against the man.

As a result, Judge Wilkinson concluded that Argote was an unfit parent, a judicial decision that would cost him his life later in the day.

“The manner in which Mr. Argote has isolated these children and mom over the past two years, I think that has gone on throughout the marriage, and it’s shocking,” the judge said. “I think he is abusive in multiple ways.”

Argote did not make an appearance at the hearing, apparently claiming he had a headache, Fox News Digital reported.

Sheriff Brian Albert told reporters during a Thursday afternoon press conference that Argote’s remains would be sent to Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause, manner and time of death. He declined to comment on whether or not a weapon was found near the body or any further details.

The Maryland Judiciary issued a statement after Argote’s body was found, according to CBS News.

“The Maryland Judiciary appreciates the combined efforts of the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who have been working tirelessly to protect Judiciary personnel and to bring a conclusion to the search for the suspect in the shooting of Judge Andrew Wilkinson. We continue to grieve the loss of our colleague and friend while supporting the Wilkinson family, the judges and staff of the Circuit Court for Washington County, and the entire Hagerstown and broader Washington County community.”

Sheriff Albert noted that Judge Wilkinson’s loved ones are relieved the manhunt is over.

“The family was relieved that we brought this to a little bit of closure,” the sheriff said.

He also commented, “I’m sure we’re going to have discussions in the future on how to protect judges a little better.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...