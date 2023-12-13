Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Kierre Williams is accused of stabbing to death a priest in Nebraska on Sunday. In a bizarre revelation, the criminal defendant was found lying across the murder victim in the shape of a human cross, according to court documents.

Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, a priest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, was discovered fatally stabbed in his rectory after calling 911 at 5:05 a.m. on Sunday to report an intruder with a knife, Law Officer reported earlier this week. (See story below.)

According to a law enforcement affidavit, the dispatcher overheard a struggle, and when deputies arrived, a man yelled, “I’m here” — and then “Help me!”

Gutgsell, 65, was found lying near the kitchen bleeding profusely from wounds on his face, hands and back, the court documents revealed, according to the New York Post.

Williams, 43, was lying perpendicularly on top of a bloodied Gutgsell, with his back on top of the priest’s chest, the documents said.

In a bedroom at the rectory, which is adjacent to the Catholic church, investigators located a bloody knife next to a large pool of blood.

Williams faces first-degree murder, burglary, and weapons charges. He has prior criminal convictions in Texas and Florida. He also has an open misdemeanor charge of assault in Iowa, according to The Post.

Law Officer article, Dec. 11, 2023

An Iowa man was arrested Sunday night at a Catholic church in Nebraska, accused of stabbing and killing a priest inside the rectory where he lived, according to reports.

Kierre Williams, 43, of Sioux City, was taken into custody and booked for the homicide of Father Stephen Gutgsell, 65, as well as a weapons charge, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, reported KETV.

Father Gutgsell was stabbed to death during an “invasion” inside of the rectory at the church and Williams was arrested at the scene of the crime, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call about 5:05 a.m. on Sunday to report that someone was trying to break into the rectory at St. John’s Catholic Church, located in the 200 block of North 13th Street in Fort Calhoun, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived at the scene about six minutes after the call was received. They entered the rectory where they discovered both the reverend and Williams inside.

Gutgsell was suffering from multiple stabs wounds that appeared to be consistent with a violent assault. Fort Calhoun Rescue responded and immediately rushed the priest to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Meanwhile, deputies arrested Williams for the homicide. He was transported and booked at the Washington County Correctional Center, Law&Crime reported.

“The Archdiocese of Omaha is praying for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who was assaulted during an invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun early Sunday morning,” the Archdiocese said in a Sunday news release. “The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time. Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time.” Parishioner Mike Fitzgerald told the Lincoln Journal Star, “Father Gutgsell has been here 11 years, and I thought he was a very holy man. He did a lot of things for the community. He always made sure that the [church] bulletin had everything in it that we needed to know about things going on at the church.” Fort Calhoun is about 16 miles north of Omaha, Nebraska.