HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was gunned down Thursday evening outside his home. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital. Investigators are searching for a man connected to the homicide, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Wilkinson, 52, was found shot multiple times in the driveway of his residence in Hagerstown, Maryland, Thursday evening, according to the Associated Press.

Deputies first responded to a shooting at a home in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road in the Clear Spring Community at around 8 p.m. Thursday, FOX 5 DC reported.

At the location, Judge Wilkinson was found in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Meritus Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies are searching for Pedro Argote, 49, in connection to the homicide, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The law enforcement agency released Argote’s photo Friday and described him as 5-feet-7-inches-tall, 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. They believe he may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, with Maryland plates 4EH0408, FOX 5 reported.

Washington County Sheriffs Office released this photo of Pedro Argote, 49, who is wanted in connection with the killing Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson. Authorities say he may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, with Maryland plates 4EH0408.

Authorities did not release further information citing the nature of the ongoing investigation, reported FOX.

“This continues to be an active investigation; due to the ongoing investigation, certain details will not be released,” the sheriff’s office said.

Court records indicate that Judge Wilkinson oversaw Argote’s divorce proceedings. the New York Post reported.

Anyone with information regarding Argote’s whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 240-313-2100.

