GREENBELT, Md. – Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is now a three-time convicted felon. The ex-prosecutor whose caustic disposition toward police was convicted Tuesday on one count of mortgage fraud, after testifying that she unintentionally made false statements on loan applications to buy two Florida vacation homes.

Mosby benefited from a split verdict that was announced Tuesday evening after jury members deliberated for most of the day, finding her not guilty on a second mortgage fraud charge, according to the Associated Press.

However, Mosby was also convicted in November on two counts of perjury. The federal jury reached the verdict in that trial finding her guilty after she falsely claimed financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to withdraw money from the city’s retirement fund, Law Officer reported at the time.

Now the ex-prosecutor faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for the single count of mortgage fraud, and up to five years for each of the two perjury counts that she was found guilty of committing. It is unclear when she will be sentenced on all counts.

Federal prosecutors initially filed criminal charges against Mosby after allegations that she claimed a pandemic-related hardship to withdraw funds from her retirement account then used the money as down payments on two Florida properties.

According to prosecutors, Mosby repeatedly lied on the mortgage applications, reported the New York Post.

Both Mosby and her ex-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, provided testimony. He acknowledged lying about their federal tax debt, saying he was embarrassed by it.

Mosby claimed she did not intentionally make false statements and signed the loan applications in good faith.

Nevertheless, it was her failure to disclose the debt on her applications that contributed to the mortgage fraud charges, The Post reported.

Mosby lied about receiving a $5,000 gift from her husband at the time, which helped her acquire a lower interest rate, prosecutors said during trial.

The Baltimore Sun reported it was the gift that led to the conviction, since prosecutors traced it back to her account.

Prosecutors had to prove Mosby knowingly made a false statement that affected the mortgage application process, in order to obtain a conviction.

In 2015, Mosby gained national notoriety as she unsuccessfully tried to prosecute six Baltimore police officers after Freddie Grey died in the back of a police van. A judge later acquitted the first three officers during trial, and charges were eventually dropped against the remaining three.

Her actions and anti-police rhetoric during this period of time were found widely offensive by law enforcement officers in Baltimore and around the country.

