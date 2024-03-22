Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RIDGELY, Md. – A small town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has suspended its entire police force pending the results of an investigation by state prosecutors.

Last week, the town of Ridgely said in a statement posted to its website that a three-member commission had “suspended with pay the entirety of the Ridgely Police Department” while an investigation is being conduced by the Office of State Prosecutor, which handles cases of public misconduct, election fraud, ethics law violations and more, WBAL-TV reported.

Ridgely Director of Operations David Crist declined to provide The Associated Press with any additional information regarding the suspensions or the number of personnel impacted, although the department’s website says it employs six officers.

The largely unexplained decision has left residents stunned, skeptical and unnerved.

Laura Cline is a longtime Ridgely resident. She’s frustrated with the lack of transparency from town leaders, reported the New York Post.

“What’s very concerning is that they didn’t communicate with us in an honest and open way,” Cline said. “Treat us with respect. We’re adults — thinking, rational adults who deserve the truth.”

Holly Justice, an esthetician who owns a spa in Ridgely, said, “We were blindsided. It makes you question the integrity of people who are supposed to protect and serve.”

Justice’s business is located across the street from the police department. She noted that she’d frequently exchange greetings with officers.

“Like I knew those guys,” she said. “It just makes you wonder.”

Meanwhile, calls for law enforcement service within the town’s jurisdiction will be handled by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.

Although some residents are concerned about slower response times and a reduced law enforcement presence could make them targets for would-be criminals, the local sheriff sought to relieve their fears.

Caroline County Sheriff Donald Baker said his agency is well equipped to handle the extra work. He also said the Maryland State Police would be available if required.