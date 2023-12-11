Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

An Iowa man was arrested Sunday night at a Catholic church in Nebraska, accused of stabbing and killing a priest inside the rectory where he lived, according to reports.

Kierre Williams, 43, of Sioux City, was taken into custody and booked for the homicide of Father Stephen Gutgsell, 65, as well as a weapons charge, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, reported KETV.

Father Gutgsell was stabbed to death during an “invasion” inside of the rectory at the church and Williams was arrested at the scene of the crime, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call about 5:05 a.m. on Sunday to report that someone was trying to break into the rectory at St. John’s Catholic Church, located in the 200 block of North 13th Street in Fort Calhoun, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived at the scene about six minutes after the call was received. They entered the rectory where they discovered both the reverend and Williams inside.

Gutgsell was suffering from multiple stabs wounds that appeared to be consistent with a violent assault. Fort Calhoun Rescue responded and immediately rushed the priest to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Meanwhile, deputies arrested Williams for the homicide. He was transported and booked at the Washington County Correctional Center, Law&Crime reported.

“The Archdiocese of Omaha is praying for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who was assaulted during an invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun early Sunday morning,” the Archdiocese said in a Sunday news release. “The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time. Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time.” Parishioner Mike Fitzgerald told the Lincoln Journal Star, “Father Gutgsell has been here 11 years, and I thought he was a very holy man. He did a lot of things for the community. He always made sure that the [church] bulletin had everything in it that we needed to know about things going on at the church.” Fort Calhoun is about 16 miles north of Omaha, Nebraska.

