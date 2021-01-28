Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















FONTANA, Calif. — A parrot who escaped from a San Bernardino County home swooped to safety when it flew through a window Tuesday and into a police chief’s office. Verde the wayward bird was apparently being chased by a hawk, which Fontana Police Chief Billy Green shooed away, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The bizarre series of events happened Tuesday, starting with Verde’s escape from a Fontana home. In a Facebook post, police explained what happened once the hawk-parrot pursuit entered Chief Green’s office.

This afternoon, a parrot 🦜 was being chased by a large vicious hawk, and flew into Chief Green’s office window. Chief… Posted by City of Fontana Police Department on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

“This afternoon, a parrot was being chased by a large vicious hawk, and flew into Chief Green’s office window,” Fontana police said. “Chief Green immediately ran up to assist the parrot to safety and chased off the hawk. No birds were harmed during this incident.”

According to Green, the hawk remained perched on a balcony outside the office.

The department’s Facebook post included photos of Verde safely wrapped in a towel and nestled in Green’s arms.

After Verde was placed in a database of missing pets, the “escapee” was reunited with its owners. Green later met with Verde’s relieved family, who arrived at the police department to retrieve their parrot.

