FONTANA, Calif. – Southern California police released bodycam footage on Friday of a fatal shooting involving suspects who were reportedly selling illegal firearms in San Bernardino County. The fatal encounter took place during an undercover operation on June 21, 2022 around 5:18 p.m., according to the Fontana Police Department.

Adolfo Quintana, of Fontana, and Darnell Travis, of Hemet, were identified as suspects in the case. According to law enforcement authorities, both men have an extensive criminal history.

Investigators with the Fontana Police Department’s Rapid Response Team were conducting an undercover operation regarding the illegal sale of an assault rifle at 3870 Sierra Avenue in Fontana, KTLA reported. The firearm being sold was an unserialized weapon assembled at home.

Prior to the illegal sale, investigators had identified at least one of the suspects. At a time when police decided to effect an arrest, officers using a marked unit with lights and siren as well as unmarked units, attempted to box in both suspects who were riding together in the same vehicle.

Rather than surrendering to officers, who exited police units with weapons drawn and wearing police vests, the driver of the suspect vehicle placed the car in reverse and smashed into an undercover vehicle.

One officer is seen opening the suspect’s door during which he spotted a handgun inside. Simultaneously, the vehicle drives forward over a curb, and that’s when the officer opens fire on the suspect vehicle, police said.

The suspect vehicle being driven by Quintana flees and a police chase ensues. Meanwhile, the passenger, Travis, has been struck by gunfire.

The pursuit continued through multiple jurisdictions on the freeway, police said. Finally, the suspect vehicle slowed down significantly due to the deterioration of a front tire after it sustained damage, which allowed police to conduct a second PIT maneuver, which was successful.

The chase ended on the 10 freeway in the city of Redlands, officials said.

Travis was discovered unconscious in the passenger seat after sustaining a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver, Quintana, was arrested on charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and evading arrest.

Investigators searched the suspect vehicle and seized a loaded AR-15-style rifle that was assembled without a serial number, making it untraceable and in the possession of convicted felons who were trying to sell it.

FONTANA POLICE CRITICAL INCIDENT COMMUNITY BRIEFING

Travis was previously arrested for robbery, auto theft, firearm violations, evading arrest, burglary, in addition to multiple parole and probation violations. Quintana was previously arrested for resisting arrest, narcotics, burglary, robbery, parole and probation violations and more, police said.

Fontana Police Chief Billy Green said the investigation remains ongoing. It is being conducted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the California Department of Justice.