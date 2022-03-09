Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FONTANA, Calif. – A California man in the Inland Empire shot and killed a burglary suspect who broke into his home late Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers of the Fontana Police Department responded to a residence in the 7300 block of Cypress Avenue around 10:45 p.m. regarding a residential burglary, KTLA reported.

Upon arrival, they discovered the suspect had been fatally shot by the resident who was home alone when the male intruder was breaking into his house.

As a matter of self-defense, the homeowner fired at the suspect, police said. As soon as the perpetrator was neutralized, the man called 911 to report the incident.

The unnamed burglary suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He was said to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

During the investigation, police learned that several firearms were stolen from the residence the day prior. It’s unclear if the deceased suspect was responsible for the previous burglary, according to KTLA.

Police confirmed the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.