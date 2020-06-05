The filmmaker said he wanted to get to the truth about the protesters.

“There’s a media narrative that tries to divorce the violence and the protesters and what I actually found is that they’re two sides of the same coin,” Horowitz explained. “Not that the protesters engaged in violence, but that the protesters agreed that violence was a necessary means to an end. Their perverted version of justice.”

“I want to be abundantly clear,” Horowitz said. “I support their right to protest. My point isn’t to say they shouldn’t have been there. My point is to say those particular protesters support the violence happening across the country. That view gives the anarchist rioters the air to breathe — to keep that fire burning.” He says the mainstream media in their coverage of the protests and riots never asked the right questions because they are afraid to hear their answers, Fox reported.

“We’re attacking big, known businesses like Apple, Boost … Target, Walmart, Best Buy, all that s**t, Gucci … Whatever the f**k you all like, you better lock your doors!” one protester tells him in the video. This protester calls the looting “slavery money … So when we take it back or we burn it down, yeah. We’re getting back what’s ours. You won’t give it up? Okay, you ain’t having it no more.”

Another added, “If anybody’s a thief, it’s America.”

The filmmaker asked if they supported the violence and wanted to see stores burned down.

“If they didn’t kill a black man, their stores wouldn’t get burned down,” one said.

“Sometimes we gotta act out. It sucks that all this happening, that all the small businesses are getting burnt down, but without that, where would we be?” a protester tells him. “The FBI came here in three days because we’re rioting, because we’re tearing s**t up.”

Another says, “This country was built on violence and when people have had enough of the violence that y’all have against us, and we give it back to y’all, y’all wanna be mad.”

When Horowitz asks if the U.S. should defund the cops, a protester replies: “I think we should kill them b**ches.”

