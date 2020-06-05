Besides the the elderly getting assaulted by “peaceful” protesters as CNN would put it, there isn’t much more humiliating or cringe than watching police officers across the country bow down to protesters in the name of equality or justice or white privilege or whatever the hell is going on but today, we have some good news.

ADVERTISEMENT

They don’t want you to take a knee – they demand it. They don’t want to get along with cops, they want to show the cops that they can get them to be submissive.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Lowell (MA) police officer was recently captured on film refusing their childish demands.

“Show us you’re with us,” they told him as they asked him to pray for him.

“Nah.”

Then they chanted liudly “take a knee, take a knee, etc,” which of course meant it had nothing to do with a prayer.

“We gather here today for a great reason Go. We have people in front of us today God that might not kneel with us, but can you change their mindset God, put them in a position to believe that black lives matter. You can say that you stand with us, but let them show that they stand with us God. You can say that you stand with us, but we need you to show that you stand with us.”

Of course it was more like a lecture but to each their own.

Nevertheless, it was refreshing to see.

Nice job officer. Call us if you get fired!