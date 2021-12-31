Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Sources to law enforcement are reporting that Antifa has planned coordinated protests in several cities on New Years Eve. Labeled “Prisoner Support Protests,” Antifa will be in the following cities:

Norfolk, Virginia; Cleveland, Ohio; Durham, North Carolina; Baltimore, Maryland; New York City, Worcester, Massachusetts; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois’ Richmond, Virginia; Waupun Wisconsin; Tucson, Arizona; Atlanta, Georgia; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Asheville, North Carolina.

While Antifa has announced “protests,” much of their activity in recent years has led to violence. Sources tell Law Officer that much of the planned events are concerning in “certain” cities due to a lack of staffing in law enforcement.

The New York City Police Department recently announced that 6,000 police officers are sick and unable to work.

