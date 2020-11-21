OWEGO, N.Y. — K9 Maggie, the newest member of the Owego Police Department in New York, isn’t your typical canine, according to her handler, Officer Andrew Pike. Unlike most police service dogs, who come from overseas and cost upwards of $10,000, Maggie was a stray.

The pitbull-malinois mix was adopted from a shelter and returned twice. Her high energy level might have made her a tough fit with a family — but she’s perfect for police work, CBS News reported.

“There’s no better partner,” said Pike.

Officer Andrew Pike is seen with his new partner, K9 Maggie. (Owego Police Department)

She came to Owego thanks to the Southern Tier Police Canine Association, which finds shelter dogs, trains them, and places them for free.

“We’re matching up with departments who can’t afford to have a dog on their own,” Sgt. Rick McCulskey, president of the Southern Tier Police Canine Association, said.

K9 Maggie (Owego Police Department)

Pike said Maggie is a police officer’s best friend. When asked if he’s going to want to work with a human partner someday, he replied, “Probably not after this. I mean, it’s going to take a pretty special human to replace her.”