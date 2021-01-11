Spread the Word

















RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Ramsey County K9 “Boone” has retired after 9 years of service with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

A special announcement was aired over Ramsey County dispatch overnight thanking K9 Boone for his 9 years of dedicated service and wishing him a happy retirement.

The message aired by the dispatcher said that during his assignments with both patrol and SWAT, Boone has “apprehended numerous suspects and located more narcotics than one can count.”

The dispatcher ended the message thanking Boone for his service and told him to enjoy all the extra peanut butter treats.

– Adele Anderson, Twin Cities Crime Watch

Bio Guest