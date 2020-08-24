LEXINGTON, Ky. — An off-duty police officer jumped into action while a homicidal suspect was shooting people at a Lexington Mall on Sunday. One person was killed while two others were injured, according to news reports.

The Fayette County coroner’s office has identified the victim who died after he was shot at Fayette Mall Sunday, Kentucky.com reported.

Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr., 17, died Sunday from the injuries he sustained in the shooting. He was pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital a couple of hours later, according to the coroner’s office.

Bottoms was one of three people shot in the altercation, police said. The other two were taken to the hospital. Lt. Chris Van Brackel said Monday morning he didn’t have an update on the conditions of the other two.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said Sunday evening that police believe the intended target of the shooting may have known the shooter. Police were still working to identify a suspect or suspects Sunday night, Weathers said. They were talking to multiple witnesses.

While the chaos occurred, there was an off-duty police officer who was on scene. Her actions are noteworthy.

Facebook user John Douglas highlighted the response of the officer who did what cops do; jump into action when things get chaotic.

A “off duty” female Lexington police officer was having dinner at the Olive Garden in front of the Lexington/Fayette, KY Mall. She learned there was a report of an active shooter inside the mall and ran out to her car, got her vest and tossed it over her shirt (while in flip flops) and sprung into action, shepherding people from inside the mall to safety outside. Remember, at the active shooter situation inside the Lexington/Fayette, Kentucky Mall today – it was the POLICE running INTO the situation while everyone else was running OUT! The shooter shot 3 people, 1 deceased.

Kudos to the unidentified officer!

University of Kentucky Healthcare, which has Lexington’s only level 1 trauma center, temporarily restricted visitors Sunday night “for crowd control and safety precautions,” university spokesman Jay Blanton said. The restriction of visitors was related to the shooting and put in place out of an abundance of caution, spokeswoman Kristi Willett said.