ADVERTISEMENT

Nike has released a new ad on social media designed to urge people to join the fight against racism in America following the death of black man George Floyd.

The brand, famously known for its ‘just do it’ slogan, flipped its catchphrase to ‘don’t do it’ as it delivered a powerful message against police brutality and racism.

While we aren’t surprised that Nike is jumping in the fray, there remains a strange question that no one has answered.

We know, we know, it sounds crazy……but………can anyone cite any evidence that this incident was racially motivated?

We are being serious. This isn’t a joke. We’d like to report on it.

We assume that with all the great investigative journalists out there that couldn’t even uncover that the neck restraint was in the Minneapolis Police Policy Manual or that Michael Baden did not even do an autopsy, would have uncovered a joke he told in kindergarten or one, just one social media post he made.

All we are looking for is just one ounce of racist behavior. That’s it!

How about the body camera footage that all of the sudden the media doesn’t even care about. Would that have racism on it?

We seriously want to know. And I know this event is tragic and horrible but we would like to know the rules.

If anytime there is an encounter with someone not your race, is that automatically racism?

Because if it is, we would like to know. That’s going to change a lot of law enforcement behavior because from what are told, blacks commit crimes and sometimes they fight cops….just like whites do.

Sometimes they take illegal drugs and act out of their mind…just like whites do.

Is it not fair to tell cops the definition of racism…or at least give them something that makes this incident a hate crime?

And before you hate us for saying it and spam us with threats, ask yourself this.

If anything is racism, are you safe? What about that waitress, that did a crappy job and you don’t tip her? Is that racism if she is black?

How about that woman in Wal-Mart that’s wearing a blue (I’m a future Wal-Mart greeter) look alike vest and you mistakenly ask her where the toilet paper is. Are you racist?

And, not to make light of a man’s death, how about if you defend your life one night and the suspect just happens to not look like you. Is that racist?

Inquiring minds want to know.

‘For once, don’t do it. Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us,’ the video begins.

‘Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change.’

‘Nike has a long history of standing against bigotry, hatred and inequality in all forms,’ the company said in a statement.

‘We hope that by sharing this film we can serve as a catalyst to inspire action against a deep issue in our society and encourage people to help shape a better future.’

According to the Daily Mail, Nike CEO John Donahoe sent an email to staff addressing the recent killings, which he said serve as ‘a sickening reminder of what too many people live through every day in America.’

Donahoe states: ‘While Nike cannot solve injustice, I believe we have a responsibility to work toward addressing it to the best of our ability.’