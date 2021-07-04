Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















The New York Times is facing an onslaught of criticism and mockery after politicizing patriotism on Saturday—not that they seem to care. The major media outlet suggested “flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation.”

According to Breitbart, within the Time’s article, entitled, “A Fourth of July Symbol of Unity That May No Longer Unite,” they acknowledged “Supporters of former President Donald J. Trump have embraced the flag so fervently” that “many liberals… worry that the left has all but ceded the national emblem to the right.”

Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation. https://t.co/TODmHEmPsO — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 3, 2021

Moreover, the Times’ piece says, “What was once a unifying symbol — there is a star on it for each state, after all — is now alienating to some, its stripes now fault lines between people who kneel while ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ plays and those for whom not pledging allegiance is an affront.”

Backlash directed at the Times was overwhelming on social media. Below are a few examples.

Prayers up for all the NY Times reporters who have to endure this weekend full of American flags — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 3, 2021

The New York Times seemingly admitting that the GOP is the party of the American flag 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0gNWTPRoMv — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) July 3, 2021

Only scum have a problem with the American flag. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ozFlT7zVx0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 3, 2021

NYT seethes at the thought of pickup trucks flying the flag. https://t.co/X1YhJFzlD5 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 3, 2021

In essence, the New York Times appears to acknowledge that conservatives embrace the flag and all it represents, while progressive liberals do not—something most people already knew after the last election cycle.