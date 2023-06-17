Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Three Florida police officers are being hailed for their actions after rescuing and folding two flags that a powerful storm had torn down. Crestview police officers Jonathan Sprague, Tyler Culbertson and Benjamin Gross joined “Fox & Friends” Friday after surveillance footage of the incident went viral. The three said they didn’t know they were being recorded.

Culbertson said he was surprised by the video’s popularity

“In all honesty, I wasn’t exactly sure why it had gotten so big. It seemed like something that anybody would do. It caught me off guard, to say the least,” he told host Ainsley Earhardt.

Gross had a similar reaction to the outpouring of support, saying he thought folding the flags was a “normal, everyday thing” that most people would do as well.

The three were recognized by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and others online for taking action and delivering the American flag to the “safety of the police station.”