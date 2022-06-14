Since today is flag day we thought we’d share the lyrics to the classic tune, “Ragged Old Flag,” written and performed by Johnny Cash.
Cash wrote the ballad in 1974. It follows the story of an old man in a town square, recalling what the country and flag have endured throughout time.
The “Man in Black” as he was known wanted to “reaffirm faith in the country and the goodness of the American people” in a country tune, according to American Songwriter.
“Ragged Old Flag” quickly became a hit. When performing live, Cash would often open by saying, “I thank God for all the freedom we have in this country, I cherish them and treasure them – even the right to burn the flag. We also got the right to bear arms, and if you burn my flag, I’ll shoot you.”
No doubt Cash’s words are mighty offensive to many in the politically correct crowd today. But we are not going to “cancel” him or the heart behind the message.
RAGGED OLD FLAG
By Johnny Cash
On a park bench an old man was sitting there
I said, your old courthouse is kinda run down
He said, naw, it’ll do for our little town
I said, your old flagpole has leaned a little bit
And that’s a ragged old flag you got hanging on it
Is this the first time you’ve been to our little town?
I said, I think it is
He said, I don’t like to brag
But we’re kinda proud of that ragged old flag
Washington took it across the Delaware
And it got powder-burned the night Francis Scott Key
Sat watching it writing say can you see
And it got a bad rip in New Orleans
With Packingham and Jackson tuggin’ at its seams
Beside the texas flag, but she waved on though
She got cut with a sword at Chancellorsville
And she got cut again at Shiloh Hill
There was Robert E. Lee, Beauregard, and Bragg
And the south wind blew hard on that ragged old flag
She got a big hole from a Bertha gun
She turned blood red in World War Two
She hung limp and low a time or two
She was in Korea and Vietnam
She went where she was sent by Uncle Sam
And now they’ve about quit waving her back here at home
In her own good land here she’s been abused
She’s been burned, dishonored, denied, and refused
Is scandalized throughout the land
And she’s getting threadbare and wearing thin
But she’s in good shape for the shape she’s in
‘Cause she’s been through the fire before
And I believe she can take a whole lot more
We take her down every night
We don’t let her touch the ground and we fold her up right
On second thought, I do like to brag
‘Cause I’m mighty proud of that ragged old flag