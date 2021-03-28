Boise, Idaho — A downtown Boise coffee shop is taking legal action against Boise State University. Big City Coffee filed a tort claim last week seeking an excess of $10 million dollars from Boise State and multiple campus officials according to the Idaho Statesman.

Big City alleges that university officials made untrue statements that defamed the business and violated a contract because they received complaints about the owner’s display of ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags in support for police.

According to the tort claim, the owner of Big City Coffee began displaying her support for police and first responders in July 2016, after the shooting deaths of five Dallas police officers. This support included displaying Thin Blue Line flags at the downtown coffee shop. The claim says that Big City Coffee advised the university that there had been a past dispute with a Boise State faculty member who took issue with her display of Thin Blue Line merchandise at the downtown shop. But was told by a campus official that it would not be an issue for her campus location.

According to the tort claim, the owner of the coffee shop, Sarah Fendley, borrowed $150,000 to equip the campus location and train staff, all while maintaining the downtown shop. Big City Coffee later signed a contract for food and beverage service on campus. The new shop opened in September 2020—and the Thin Blue Line flags and other law enforcement-related materials were not displayed at the campus coffee shop.