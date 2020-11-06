NEVADA — The Nevada Republican Party sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice on Thursday alleging thousands of examples of voter fraud, Daily Wire reported.
“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud,” the Nevada Republican Party said in a statement. “We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”
Fox News reported that a Justice Department spokesperson confirmed to the network that the criminal referral was received and that “attorneys will follow the standard practice of investigating.”
CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge tweeted out a photo of the letter that the party’s legal team sent to Attorney General William Barr.
“This firm, in conjunction with Harvey & Binnall, PLLC, represents Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. We write to bring to your attention criminal voter fraud in the state of Nevada in the 2020 general election,” the letter states. “Specifically, we have initially identified 3,062 individuals who appear to have improperly cast mail ballots in the election.”
“We verified this by cross-referencing the names and addresses of voters with the National Change/of Address database,” the letter continued. “Enclosed, please find a letter sent to Joseph Gloria, the Clark County Registrar, outlining our findings.”
“We also anticipate that the final list of fraudulent ballots will grow substantially and we will update you as we learn more,” the letter continued. “Of course, voter fraud is a serious federal felony, one that cuts to the heart of our representative democracy. We understand that these are serious allegations and we don’t make them lightly.”
MORE: Letter to AG Barr includes +60 pages voter records @NVGOP “We have identified 3,062 individuals who appear to have improperly cast mail ballot in the election. We verified this by cross referencing the names + addreses of voters with National Change of Address database” pic.twitter.com/5V7nOhUrqF
The Nevada GOP “shared a photo of a mail-in ballot from Washoe County, along with a caption that claimed four mail-in ballots were cast by voters under age 18, with one registered as a Democrat and three registered with no party affiliation,” Fox News added.
“NV ballots for kids? 4 MAIL votes cast in Washoe Co by people UNDER-18! 1 Dem & 3 NP,” the party claimed in a tweet. “Father of a 17 yo who registered & received ballot thankfully contacted county re: his ineligibility… The Radical Left dreams to lower voting age but… they can’t legally vote!”
NV ballots for kids?
4 MAIL votes cast in Washoe Co by people UNDER-18! 1 Dem & 3 NP
Father of a 17 yo who registered & received ballot thankfully contacted county re: his ineligibility…
The Radical Left dreams to lower voting age but… they can’t legally vote! pic.twitter.com/PAuUyzgj5D
A press release Thursday from Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske stated:
After this morning’s vote tally update, approximately 190,150 ballots statewide remain to be counted. Of this total, 123,554 are ballots that were either returned by mail or dropped of (sic) in person at a ballot drop-off location. The remaining 66,596 are ballots that were cast in person at a polling place, either during early voting or on Election Day, by voters who took advantage of Nevada’s new same-day voter registration law. Of the total ballots remaining to be counted, 90 percent are in Clark County.
Under Nevada law, mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than 5:00 pm on November 10 will be counted. This means there is an unknown number of ballots currently in the U.S. Postal Service mail stream that contain a postmark dated November 3 or earlier that will ultimately be counted if they arrive by 5:00 pm on November 10. We cannot estimate with any degree of accuracy how many ballots might fall into this category.
In addition to the approximately 190,650 ballots remaining to be counted, there are two categories of ballots that are uncounted and will remain uncounted unless the voter takes the required action necessary for the ballot to be counted. First, there are approximately 2,500 provisional ballots that were cast under the requirements of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). These ballots will only be counted if the voter satisfies the required conditions by 5:00 pm on November 6. Second, there are approximately 3,500 mail ballots that require a signature cure. A signature cure is needed if the voter forgets to sign their ballot return envelope or if the signature on their ballot return envelope does not match the signature on file for the voter. Voters have until 5:00 pm on November 12 to successfully cure their signature.
Under state law, all ballots must be counted by the end of the day on November 12. This means complete unofficial election results will not be available until the morning of November 13. Election results do not become official until after certification. Certification must occur on or before November 16. For more information about the post-election processes in Nevada, see the FAQs posted on the Secretary of State’s website.