NEVADA — The Nevada Republican Party sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice on Thursday alleging thousands of examples of voter fraud, Daily Wire reported.

“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud,” the Nevada Republican Party said in a statement. “We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”

Fox News reported that a Justice Department spokesperson confirmed to the network that the criminal referral was received and that “attorneys will follow the standard practice of investigating.”

CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge tweeted out a photo of the letter that the party’s legal team sent to Attorney General William Barr.

“This firm, in conjunction with Harvey & Binnall, PLLC, represents Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. We write to bring to your attention criminal voter fraud in the state of Nevada in the 2020 general election,” the letter states. “Specifically, we have initially identified 3,062 individuals who appear to have improperly cast mail ballots in the election.”

“We verified this by cross-referencing the names and addresses of voters with the National Change/of Address database,” the letter continued. “Enclosed, please find a letter sent to Joseph Gloria, the Clark County Registrar, outlining our findings.”

“We also anticipate that the final list of fraudulent ballots will grow substantially and we will update you as we learn more,” the letter continued. “Of course, voter fraud is a serious federal felony, one that cuts to the heart of our representative democracy. We understand that these are serious allegations and we don’t make them lightly.”

The Nevada GOP “shared a photo of a mail-in ballot from Washoe County, along with a caption that claimed four mail-in ballots were cast by voters under age 18, with one registered as a Democrat and three registered with no party affiliation,” Fox News added.

“NV ballots for kids? 4 MAIL votes cast in Washoe Co by people UNDER-18! 1 Dem & 3 NP,” the party claimed in a tweet. “Father of a 17 yo who registered & received ballot thankfully contacted county re: his ineligibility… The Radical Left dreams to lower voting age but… they can’t legally vote!”

