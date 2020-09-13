A chapter president of the NAACP said “there’s no such thing as BLUE LIVES” on Twitter on Sunday following an ambush-style shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Compton on Saturday.

“There’s no such thing as BLUE LIVES… Stop comparing your JOB with my LIFE… Your CAREER is a choice, my BLACKNESS isn’t. #BlackLivesMatter #BlueLivesMatter,” NAACP Greater Springfield President Talbert Swan wrote on Twitter.

“No one deserves to be unjustly murdered, police or citizens,” Swan continued. “If you’re expressing outrage over the shooting of two sheriff’s deputies, but we’re (sic) defending #KyleRittenhouse murdering two protesters in #Kenosha only days ago, you need to shut up and have a seat.”

Swan referenced Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, in his posts on Sunday. Rittenhouse faces criminal charges stemming from the Aug. 28 shooting during Kenosha riots. Many observers believe he fired at his attackers in self defense. Nevertheless, Rittenhouse faces several felony charges, including one count each of first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Both President Trump and Joe Biden weighed in on the shooting that left the two deputies in critical condition. Biden called it “unconscionable,” while Trump floated the death penalty for the shooter, FOX News reported.

The deputies, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were “fighting for their lives” as they underwent surgery following the attack, which occurred around 7 p.m. local time on Saturday outside a Metro rail station in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

This is not Swan’s first insensitive tweet. He drew criticism in August when he tweeted the hashtag #wrongtrump after the president’s brother Robert Trump died.

“Dear Grim Reaper, You took the #wrongtrump,” wrote Swan, who is president of the Springfield, Mass., branch of the NAACP.

Fox News’ inquiry to the NAACP was not immediately returned.