Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















An organization dedicated to providing Black Lives Matter resources in schools is promoting a convicted cop killer on their website.

According to the organization’s website, Black Lives Matter at School “is a national coalition organizing for racial justice in education.”

They encourage “all educators, students, parents, unions, and community organizations to join our annual week of action during the first week of February each year.”

This year’s events are scheduled the first of February.

The organization list the following quote from cop killer Assata Shakur:

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Shakur was convicted as an accomplice in the 1973 murder of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster, who was 34 years old at the time.

It certainly wasn’t the first time a group harkened the words of Shakur.

Jamal Watkins, NAACP vice president of civic engagement, led a 2019 audience at a Washington D.C. conference in a chant of the same quote.

At the time, Watkins called Shakur a “leader.”

According to Newsweek, then 2020 Democratic President candidates Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand, Beto O’Rourke and Bernie Sanders took part in the conference.

The Black Lives Matter at School movement first started in Seattle during the fall of 2016, when thousands of educators in Seattle came to school on October 19th wearing shirts that said, “Black Lives Matter: We Stand Together.”

Black Lives Matter isn’t the only organization that has a fascination with cop killer Shakur. Musician Drake and a host of other celebrities have quoted her in the past and even Wikipedia lists her along other civil rights icons under a series titled “Black Power.”

Despite Shakur being convicted of murder in 1977 and escaping from prison, where she was serving a life sentence, Wikipedia wrongly says that her charges were dismissed.

Shakur fled to Cuba where she was granted political asylum.

She has been on the FBI Most Wanted Terrorist List since 2013.

In what has become typical language from Black Lives Matter Organizations, the Black Lives Matter at School movement lists “demands” including ending zero tolerance discipline, hire more black teachers, mandating Black history and ethnic studies and “fund counselors not cops.” According to the Black Lives Matter at School website, these “demands will begin to insure safety and equity in our schools.”

Promoting a “ Starter Kit “, the organization encourages teaching “restorative justice” on Monday, “Queer Affirming” on Wednesday and “Black Women” on Friday.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.