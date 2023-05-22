Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The state of Florida has been a beacon of hope for law and order as well as receiving disenfranchised cops from other states under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as many police chiefs and sheriffs. Yet the NAACP Board of Directors issued a statement on Saturday warning black Americans that the Sunshine State was not a safe place for them.

The word of caution included an official “travel advisory” calling the state “openly hostile.” However, one GOP leader couldn’t help but point out that NAACP Board Chairman Leon W. Russell actually resides in Tampa, and suggested that he show true leadership and move, the Daily Wire reported.

The NAACP statement released on Saturday, accused Gov. DeSantis of making “aggressive attempts to erase black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”

JUST IN: The NAACP Board of Directors has issued a travel advisory for Florida. It comes in response to “Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.” pic.twitter.com/l6IDDoYaqI — Douglas Soule (@DouglasSoule) May 20, 2023

Moreover, the travel advisory warns black Americans that “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

Nevertheless, Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler brought to public awareness the residency of Mr. Russell, which is in Florida. Ziegler also offered a terse suggestion that he relocate.

“The CHAIRMAN of the @NAACP lives in Tampa, FLORIDA!” Ziegler tweeted. “True leadership is being willing to do what you ask others to do … time to step up and MOVE. If you think our state is so bad, the @FloridaGOP will help with moving costs.”

The CHAIRMAN of the @NAACP lives in Tampa, FLORIDA! True leadership is being willing to do what you ask others to do… time to step up and MOVE. If you think our state is so bad, the @FloridaGOP will help with moving costs. https://t.co/fhvaiii9iB pic.twitter.com/5NnhQZyc3P — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) May 21, 2023

Gov. DeSantis is expected to announce a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in the coming days, a field that currently includes former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.