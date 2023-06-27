Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The largest police union in Florida endorsed then President Donald Trump in 2020. Now the organization has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for the 2024 presidency as he competes against the former president.

On Monday, the Florida Police Benevolent Association (FPBA) announced the presidential endorsement, saying the choice between the two candidates “could not be clearer,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“In major cities and communities across America, many Americans are grappling with increased crime rates that not only jeopardize public safety, but also threaten the quality of life in their communities,” said FPBA President John Kazanjian. “The ideological experiment of defunding the police and scapegoating law enforcement for America’s social problems has failed.”

NEW: Florida's largest police union endorses DeSantis after supporting Trump in 2020: 'Choice could not be clearer'https://t.co/03oJL2vGHI — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 26, 2023

“Governor DeSantis has made Florida a destination for all Americans to live safely and freely,” FPBA said in its press statement. “He is one of the most effective Governors in the nation and he will take his proven track record to the White House, where he will continue to have the backs of law enforcement officers and make public safety a top priority.”

The police association has more than 30,000 active members.

