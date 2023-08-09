Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of Florida announced the suspension on Wednesday of Monique Worrell, State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, for dereliction of duty and incompetence.

Worrell has allowed murderers, dangerous drug traffickers, and other violent offenders to receive extremely lenient sentences and escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, DeSantis declared. The faux-prosecutor was backed by a group tied to Democrat billionaire George Soros, the Daily Wire reported.

The policies and practices amounting to dereliction of duty, and mentioned in DeSantis’ executive order that led to Worrell’s suspension, include a number of transgressions outlined below:

Avoiding minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes

Avoiding minimum mandatory sentences for drug trafficking offenses

Allowing juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and incarceration altogether

Avoiding valid and applicable sentencing enhancements

Limiting charges for child pornography

Seeking to withhold adjudication in situations not permitted under Florida law

The governor’s office listed several examples highlighting some of the “more egregious results of her policies or practices in action.” One case in point is illustrated below:

“Just this past weekend, Worrell was at the center of a major controversy. Daton Viel was arrested in March 2023 for sexual battery on a minor, as well as Lewd and Lascivious Molestation. That arrest was made while Viel was on probation for another offense – that probation began in February 2023. Viel was still let out on bond and thereafter shot two Orlando Police Officers.”

Judge Andrew Bain was appointed by DeSantis to assume Worrell’s duties, reported the Daily Wire.

Last year, DeSantis removed another faux-prosecutor, State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit, from office. Not surprisingly, he also had ties to Soros.