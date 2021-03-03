Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Violent crime rates surged to record levels in 2020. Even worse, they are still on the rise so far in 2021. Based on extensive research via local media records conducted by Law Officer, murder rates in (90%) of the largest cities and metropolitan areas in America increased dramatically. For example, Milwaukee had a 96% increase in murders. Portland, OR had a 93% increase. And Minneapolis suffered an 71% increase in murders from 2019 to 2020.

Tragedies and criminal behavior behind the stats…

The fact many cities were following “anti-police” politics at the same time should hardly seem surprising to anyone. But more significantly, these alarming statistics represent real tragedies and actual violent crimes that cities across America are suffering. And if these numbers are any indication, none of the progressive, anti-cop politics seem to be doing much for public safety—but empowering criminals and violent criminal behavior.

For example, the city of Chicago suffered 771 murders, up from 495 in 2019—an increase of 276 murders for which no political leader has taken accountability. Likewise, Houston had 413 murders in 2020, up from 290 in 2019, which represents 123 more murders—for which no political accountability has been taken. And in Atlanta, there were 58 more murders, again without any sign that political leaders have any real solution to solving the problem of increasing violent crime.

Overall, 90% of the largest cities in America experienced an increase in murders. However, five cities fortunately had a decrease: Albuquerque, Baltimore, Oklahoma City and Raleigh. Yet only one city had a significant decrease: El Paso had 35 murders in 2019, but fortunately just 16 in 2020.

More than 1,900 murders with 0 political accountability

Considering the bigger picture, across the the 50 largest cities in America, over 1,900 more homicides occurred in 2020 than in 2019. A cursory analysis of the politics in the each city, indicates that nearly 80% of the cities were led by democratic mayors or political leaders. Meanwhile cities with republican leaders had comparatively smaller increases in homicides, for example, Oklahoma City had 12% fewer homicides in 2020 than in 2019.

While this cursory analysis prompts plenty of political speculation, it is difficult to ignore how “defund” politics, anti-cop sentiments, and related political attitudes seem to have compromised public safety in 90% of America’s most populated cities. And it is difficult to ignore how amid all the outcry for accountability, few political leaders have yet to specifically address surging violent crimes in their cities. In some cities, political leaders have conspicuously have yet to even acknowledge the increase in murders and violent crime—let alone take accountability.

For example, the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has been questioning political leaders in Philadelphia since January. We have yet to see any direct response or actual effort toward reducing violent crime in Philadelphia…

Public safety is suffering from political stupidity

Overall, a correlation between increasing violence and murders at a time when political leaders were eagerly following “de-fund the police” measures is irrefutable. Clearly, “de-fund” efforts and similar anti-police political efforts were underway in some of the most “progressive” cities like Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland and Milwaukee—the very cities that had some of the largest increases.

Granted, a more in-depth analysis is necessary, least of all due to the seemingly obvious correlation between increased murder rates, “anti-cop” politics, so-called “progressive” district attorney policies, and other political factors that fail to embrace common sense deterrence of violent crime.

Also, there are plenty of historically proven aspects about the dramatic increase in murders between 2019 and 2020. For example, sociologist Roger Gould studied each spike in the homicide rate in 19th-century France—each spike correlated with a period of political instability.

Similarly, University of Maryland professor Gary LaFree found that in the United States, just two variables can evidence a corrrelation with the rate of homicides:

1) the lack of trust in the government; and

2) the perception of public official corruption.

And while many politicians and media pundits seem to be scrambling to scapegoat other factors to blame, such as COVID-19 and related frustrations, Ohio State Professor Randolph Roth also found a close correlation in times of political crisis. Roth hypothesized that “state breakdowns and political crises of legitimacy produce surges in non-domestic homicides [while] the restoration of order and legitimacy produces declines in such homicides.” Hence, blaming 2,000 more murders on conditions related to COVID-19 seems more like a lame excuse than rigorous explanation.

Make a choice and demand action!

But more importantly, the alarming statistics indicating a drastic increase in murders suggests that Americans must make an absolutely critical choice between following absurd political ideologies that embolden criminals and violent crime—or demanding justice, law and order.

We hope the choice is clear. So please contact your local, state, and federal representatives and demand action to help restore civility and reverse the obviously alarming trend of increasing violent crime.





Bio

Jason Simoneau Jason Simoneau is a retired homicide detective after serving his community for 24 years. He is the author of The Job: Sins of the Father and the Associate Editor for Law Officer.