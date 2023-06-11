Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Syracuse, NY. – Police in Syracuse, New York, say at least 13 people were shot, stabbed or struck by fleeing cars during a mass gathering of hundreds early Sunday morning.

At around 12:22 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Davis Street for a shots fired call, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.

Fox News reported that upon the officers arrival, officers located a large gathering of hundreds of people in the street in the area of Davis Street and Massena Street.

Officers entered the crowd and discovered several victims that were either shot, stabbed, or struck by vehicles fleeing the scene after the shots were fired, Malinowski wrote in a press release.

Police said all victims, ranging in age from 17 to 25, are currently expected to survive. The 13 victims, who police say “were either located at the scene or an area hospital,” include a 20-year-old female who suffered a gunshot wound to the right hip, a 22-year-old female who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, a 17-year-old female who suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and midsection, a 20-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound to the forearm, a 23-year-old female who suffered a laceration to the hand, and a 19-year-old female who suffered a laceration to the head.

