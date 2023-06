Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is in the hospital after officials say he was shot in downtown Atlanta. Authorities said officers received reports of an officer shot on Courtland Street SE around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the officer, who has not yet been identified, had been shot in the arm.

The officer was off-duty at the time and working security when he heard gunfire according to WSBTV.

He was then hit in the arm.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

