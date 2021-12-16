Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Parsons, Kansas – A three-month old German Shepherd puppy was shot and beheaded in what Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks called a targeted attack because the owner of the dog was a police officer.

The officer with the Parsons Police Department was off-duty when she reported that her three-month-old German Shepherd puppy, Ranger, had been shot and beheaded. It’s believed the attack was targeted because of the officer’s law enforcement career according to Fox News.

“She left her purebred German shepherd in a fenced backyard with water, food, outbuilding, and it was an unseasonably beautiful day here in Parsons, about 73 degrees outside. She went to lay down, caught some shut-eye, woke up, went outside and she found the carcass of her beautiful little puppy, the head had been severed, the head has not yet been recovered. And also we found the muzzle of the animal,” said Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks.

Spinks said based on the crime scene it appeared that one or more individuals broke into the backyard, then took the puppy to another location. He said they believe the attackers broke into the officer’s home to leave the remains.

“In my 41 years as a police officer, this is obviously a very dark, evil, heinous crime not only because of the animal cruelty, which is a felony in Kansas, but also because it’s obvious that our officer was targeted. Her patrol car was parked in the driveway. The suspect or suspects knew, saw this was an officer’s residence.”

Authorities initially offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. That ballooned up to $4,000 after incoming donations from residents.