K9 Taro Has Died

EVANSVILLE, Indiana – Evansville Police are mourning the loss of a K9 officer.

The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association announced Taro died Saturday night.

Several police cars could be seen escorting Taro around 9:30 p.m. to an emergency vet clinic on Heidelbach Avenue.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, EPD identified the dog as 2-year-old Taro. The post doesn’t specify his cause of death.

“Taro was rushed to the All Pet Emergency Clinic. EPD officers (and) Vanderburgh County deputies blocked intersections so K-9 Taro could get to the clinic as soon as possible,” the post reads. “Unfortunately, life saving measures were unsuccessful and K-9 Taro passed away.”

Officials say K9 Taro began protecting the Evansville community in September 2021 along with his handler, Officer Reidford.

14 News reported last year that Taro and Officer Reidford competed in the USPCA National Trials in Georgia. The pair placed 17th overall and 4th in combined search work.

