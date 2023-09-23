Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

(ODMP): St. Tammany Parish (LA) Deputy Mary Mayo succumbed to injuries sustained on June 13th, 2007, when a large tree fell on the patrol car she was riding in. The incident occurred as she and her fiance, Sergeant Beau Raimer, were participating in a funeral procession for Deputy Hilery Mayo (no relation), who was killed in the line of duty four days earlier.

The procession was traveling along West 21st Avenue through Covington when a violent thunderstorm with devastating rain and winds developed. A large pine tree fell onto the patrol car as it passed South Johnson Street. The tree crushed the top of the patrol car and killed Sergeant Raimer instantly. Deputy Mayo suffered a severed spinal cord that caused her to become paralyzed from the chest down. She underwent years of rehabilitation and was able to return to the sheriff’s office as a dispatcher for a short time, however, complications from her injuries caused her to become bedridden.

She succumbed to her injuries 16 years later on September 21st, 2023.

Sheriff Randy Smith said: “I am saddened to hear of Mary’s passing, She served the people of St. Tammany Parish with pride and has fought hard to overcome her injuries. She will be missed by those who worked with and knew her. My condolences go out to her family.”

Deputy Mayo had served with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for two years at the time of the crash.