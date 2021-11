Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Tucson, AZ – Local media outlets are reporting that a Pima County Deputy was found shot in the head. Police received a call about a shooting at approximately 3 p.m. and later found the deputy in his vehicle.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says that the deputy is alive and in surgery.

Sheriff Nanos reports that there is no danger to the community and no other information was available late in the evening on the incident.

According to law enforcement officials, the investigation is on going.