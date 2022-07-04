Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Multiple people are feared dead after gunfire erupted at a 4th of July parade in Illinois on Monday morning. Social media video shows the crowd running for cover at the sound of gunfire, according to reports.

The shooting began about 10 minutes after the parade started. The Chicago Sun-Times said a reporter saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied near the parade’s reviewing stand.

The mass shooting occurred near Central Avenue and Second Street in the downtown area of Highland Park.

Mass Shooting (Highland Park) Emergency crews on scene of a shooting with numerous victims near Central Ave and Second St in downtown Highland Park. Reports of nine gunshot victims. https://t.co/CXi9dvhxcC — Lake & McHenry County Scanner (@LMCScanner) July 4, 2022

“I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession,” Miles Zaremski, a Highland Park resident, told the Sun-Times. “So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun.”

Zaremski said he saw “people in that area that got shot,” including “a woman covered with blood . . . She did not survive.”

The total number of victims remains unclear as law enforcement authorities are working the chaotic scene, Fox News reported.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, where Highland Park is located, confirmed that a shooting took place and asked people to stay out of the area.

We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work. pic.twitter.com/PTut6CGZAe — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) July 4, 2022

According to Newsmax correspondent Alex Salvi, there are “multiple fatalities” at the Independence Day parade.

There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Warning: Gunshots heard in below video.pic.twitter.com/F0BrsEXIS8 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 4, 2022

Police were telling people: “Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

A woman attending the parade said fright has taken over the area.

“There’s panic in the whole town,” Adrienne Drell said. “Everyone is just stunned beyond belief.”

As they fled the parade route on Central Street, parade-goers abandoned, chairs, baby strollers and blankets while seeking cover. Even as people ran, a band, seemingly unaware of the gunfire, continued to play.

Law enforcement personnel responded and were scanning the area with rifles, obviously looking for the suspect, Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Drell ran to a nearby parking lot with several other people who had been attending the festivities.

“It was a quiet, peaceful, lovely morning, people were enjoying the parade,” Drell said. “Within seconds, to have that peacefulness suddenly ripped apart, it’s scary. You can’t go anywhere, you can’t find peace. I think we are falling apart.”

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering also urged citizens to avoid the downtown area as police responded to the shooting.

“Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park,” she announced on Twitter. “Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

UPDATE: Early Monday afternoon the New York Post reported that five people are dead and 16 others injured in the mass shooting, according to authorities.

Police said they are still searching for the gunman and described the ordeal as an “active shooter incident.”

A witness told WGN TV that he saw the gunman standing on the sidewalk as the gunfire erupted shortly after 10 a.m., saying “he was very military style, methodical in the way he was crouched and shooting.”

