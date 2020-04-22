MERIDIAN, Idaho – An Idaho mother was arrested after she refused to leave a playground area closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The incident sparked a protest at Meridian City Hall Tuesday.

Following the arrest, Sara Brady was transported to the Ada County Jail and booked on one count of misdemeanor trespassing at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. She has since been bailed out.

Brady, 40, was allegedly captured on video telling an officer to arrest her as she participated in a smaller planned protest at the park with a group of people and her two children nearby, according to reports.

“Arrest me for being difficult. Do it! Record it!,” she was allegedly heard saying. Police gave her a count of five to leave, according to KTVB.

As a result of her arrest, about 100 people responded with signs and flags to demonstrate in front of Meridian City Hall.

The city of Meridian had closed its playgrounds last month to limit the spread of coronavirus, which was previously determined to live up to two to three days on plastics — the material of the playground slide, the station reported.

Police said the metal signage and caution tape at the park was removed, and they “observed numerous individuals gathered on the closed playground area.”

“Meridian officers made several attempts to help BRADY adhere to the rules,” police said in a statement. “She was non-compliant and forced officers to place her under arrest to resolve the issue. She was arrested for trespassing.”

Officers informed those protesting at the park “several times” that the play structure was closed, adding they could use other areas of the park if they wanted to, police said.

As officers placed handcuffs on Brady another woman was heard saying “Her kids are here! Her kids are here? What is going to happen? Who’s got her kids?” the Blaze reported.

The arrest was posted on Facebook Live, but the company has since removed it.

In the video, Brady and a large group of parents and children are seen at the playground at Kleiner Park in Meridian, with barrier tape that signaled the area was closed.

Several Meridian Police officers are seen in the video repeatedly asking the group to leave the park, which the group refused to do, KTVB reported.

Brady, who was followed throughout the Facebook Live video, repeatedly asked one officer why they couldn’t be there. The officer explained to the group that the city had closed down the playgrounds but they could play in the open grass areas or on the sidewalks. Prior to Brady’s arrest, the arresting officer is seen the video at about 4:40 minutes into it, saying “Ma’am, I’ve told you to exit numerous times, this is it. Exit the playground area now. I’m really trying to be nice about this.” At the five minute mark of the Facebook Live, the officer gives Brady one last warning, giving her to the count of five to leave. After he counted down to three, Brady essentially solicits her arrest as a show of defiance. As she was being handcuffed, Brady sternly said, while pointing to the ground, “Someone call Idaho Freedom Foundation right now and get them on the phone.” TRAINING: RULES VERSUS LAWS

The Idaho Freedom Foundation said the park protest was planned, according to the station. The group has an ongoing list of places they plan on demonstrating in protest against the state’s stay-at-home order.