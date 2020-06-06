BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo police officers were charged on Saturday with felony assault after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old man who was protesting outside City Hall on Thursday night, officials said.

“We had two of our police officers who crossed the line,” the Erie County district attorney, John J. Flynn, told reporters after the arraignment. “My job is to prosecute those who have violated the law, plain and simple. And I believe, and I’m alleging, that these two officers violated the law.”

Prosecutors identified the officers as Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32. They pleaded not guilty and were released on personal recognizance.

Martin Gugino was the man pushed to the ground.

In the context of violence, vandalism, looting, and arson, Mayor Bryron Brown described Gugino as “a key and major instigator of people engaging in those activities” in remarks he made Friday, Law Officer reported.

Explaining why he had yet to fire the officers seen pushing Gugino to the ground, where he hit his head and bled onto the pavement, Mayor Brown said, “I don’t want to jump ahead of the investigation. It is very important for officers to know they are getting due process.”

The charges were filed after a video showed two police officers appearing to shove Gugino. He has been identified as an activist and a member of the Western New York Peace Center who was attending the protest.

More than 100 police officers, firefighters and other supporters crowded outside the courthouse in Buffalo to protest the assault charges filed against the officers, the New York Times reported.

The two officers were suspended without pay, a move that incited outrage from the rank and file. The president of the officers’ union, the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, told The Buffalo News that the city’s actions led all 57 officers on the Emergency Response Team to quit the unit.