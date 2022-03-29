Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Authorities in Buffalo confirmed that three police officers and a suspect were shot Tuesday during a pursuit.

Fortunately, officials said the officers’ wounds appear to be non-life threatening. “Multiple” people have been taken into custody, the Buffalo Police Department tweeted.

The vehicle chase began just before 6 p.m. when officers tried to make a traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle fled and the pursuit weaved through various parts of the city, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters, Fox News reported.

“At some point… the suspect vehicle let somebody out of the car and then a short time after that started shooting at the police vehicle,” he said. “At numerous points along the way, the suspect vehicle continued opening fire, shooting at police vehicles.”

The three wounded officers were all in separate police units, Gramaglia said.

One officer was hit multiple times when rounds penetrated the windshield of a police vehicle. Another unit received gunfire, wounding the officer.

When the chase terminated, a gun battle ensued and a suspect was shot and subsequently transported to a hospital to undergo surgery, the commissioner said.

Another suspect was also taken into custody, according to Fox.

One of the injured officers was undergoing surgery for unspecified injuries, but is said to be in stable condition.

A second officer sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and a graze wound to the ear. The third officer was saved by body armor, police confirmed.

“These suspects showed absolutely no regard for the community,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said his office is working with detectives to determine what charges are appropriate for each suspect based upon crimes that were committed.

“In order to piece it all together and to have a situation where we can press charges may not happen until a later date,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DA’s Officer also said in a tweet, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Buffalo Police Department tonight. The incident that resulted in injuries to three @BPDAlerts police officers remains under investigation at this time.”

