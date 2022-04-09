BUFFALO, N.Y. — An attorney for the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association said its personnel were “thrown under the bus” as an arbitrator has now cleared two police officers accused of misconduct in a 2020 protest in Niagara Square.

The controversial encounter involved a 75-year-old man — identified as Martin Gugino — who was agitating police and was injured after being pushed aside while impeding police movement. As a result, the elderly man stumbled and fell to the ground.

Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe had originally been charged with assault in the second degree, a Class D felony, before the criminal allegations were dismissed last year, Law Officer reported.

On Friday, Torgalski and McCabe were exonerated and cleared by arbitrator Jeffrey M. Selchick, who said Gugino “was definitely not an innocent bystander” and that there was no evidence that the officers intended to injure him on June 4, 2020. He called the officers’ use of force “absolutely legitimate” in his ruling, according to WGRZ.