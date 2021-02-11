Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, had originally been charged with assault in the second degree, a Class D felon, WGRZ reported.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says the officers are “still suspended pending the conclusion of the internal investigation.”

Martin Gugino was shoved by a Buffalo Police officer during a protest in downtown Buffalo in June of 2020. He suffered a fractured skull when he fell to the ground after he was pushed. The incident was caught on video by a reporter.