NEW YORK — NYPD released new video of the man who is accused of attacking a group of officers, which included their highest ranking uniformed member, during an outbreak of violence on the Brooklyn Bridge.

🚨WANTED🚨 for ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER on the Brooklyn Bridge. #Manhattan @NYPD5pct on 7/15/20 @ 10:10 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/NAE6iElmsJ — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 16, 2020

The NYPD’s Crime Stoppers unit shared the video late Wednesday in a tweet that also announced a reward of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to the person’s arrest, Fox News reported.

The footage shows the man, wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants and a red bandana around his neck, holding the stick in his right hand as he climbs a fence on the bridge and runs from the area.

These are the injuries our officers sustained. pic.twitter.com/KI9wQKywHH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the man was seen on video swinging the wooden object at a group of high-ranking NYPD members, including Chief of Department Terence Monahan, while they were making an arrest. The assault was caught on video, which was later posted to the NYPD’s Twitter account.

A different video shows an all-out brawl between officers and protesters, which police said occurred after the initial attack.

NEW video shows protesters on Brooklyn Bridge today brawling with cops. NYPD footage just showed cops getting attacked. pic.twitter.com/j9begoedwE — Shawn Cohen (@spccohen) July 15, 2020

According to NYPD, three officers were seriously hurt, including one who suffered an injury to his eye socket. Monahan suffered an injury to his hand.

Thirty-five people from the protest were arrested or ticketed, police said, with 26 receiving summonses, several others being issued desk-appearance tickets and five who were booked for more serious offenses.