NEW YORK — The Bronx man who was arrested after punching NYPD Chief Terence Monahan and two other officers during protests on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday has been released without bail.

Quran Campbell, 25, is accused of striking the highest-ranking uniformed cop several times in the face as Monahan tried to arrest him after Campbell had reportedly punched another NYPD officer and lieutenant near the Manhattan approach to the bridge, the New York Post reported.

Campbell was arraigned on assault charges in Manhattan criminal court and was granted supervised release.

A second Bronx man, Banks Shaborn, 25, was also arraigned Thursday after allegedly clocking the same lieutenant, Richard Mack, of the department’s Strategic Response Group, multiple times in the face during the scuffle.

As a result of the battering, Mack had to be taken to the hospital where it was discovered that both of his orbital bones were broken. He also needed 12 stitches on his face after the melee. Monahan said he suffered some bruises and jammed fingers, but was otherwise fine.

As police made the arrest, they recovered a Taser from Shaborn’s pocket as well as a folding knife from his shoe.

Shaborn, who faces assault and criminal possession charges, was held on $10,000 bail.

The bridge melee occurred Wednesday morning when rioters in Manhattan disrupted a pro-NYPD march as it sauntered over the Brooklyn Bridge, the Post reported.

Monahan on Thursday described the two suspects as part of an “anarchist group that has been infiltrating this Black Lives movement since the beginning,” he said on “Good Day New York.”

“This is what we dealt with since the first protest after George Floyd,” he went on. “It is a legitimate movement, but it is being hijacked by these anarchists, and they are the ones that have been attacking our police officers [and] are out hiding behind the many, many peaceful protesters that are out there.”

Thirty-seven (37) people were arrested as a result of the mayhem, according to NYPD.