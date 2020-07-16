ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A Florida police officer was beaten unconscious and a suspect was shot during a struggle early Thursday, according to media reports.

Atlantic Beach police received a complaint around 5 a.m. about a man in the parking lot of a Panera Bread restaurant, First Coast News reported. When an officer arrived, the pair engaged in a physical struggle. As a result, the suspect knocked the officer unconscious, according to police.

During the melee, the suspect reportedly stomped on the officer’s head, the news organization reported. When another officer arrived, the suspect reportedly said, “You’re going to have to kill me.”

Although the officer shouted commands, the non-compliant suspect then reportedly reached for the officer’s weapon, according to reports. The officer opened fire and hit the suspect, who was reportedly still combative while on the ground.

Both the suspect and the officer who was rendered unconscious were transported to hospitals and expected to survive. The officer suffered injuries to his head and face. The extent of the suspect’s injuries were unknown. Neither the officer nor the suspect was identified in the local news report.

The department told local media outlets that Thursday’s incident was its first officer-involved shooting in two decades.