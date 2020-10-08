NEW YORK — A 24-year-old man opened fire on police in Queens as they were executing an arrest warrant. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect Thursday afternoon, police and sources told The New York Post.

The shooting happened occurred 12:30 p.m. when members of the NYPD Warrant Squad approached the suspect on 144th Avenue in Rochdale, sources said.

Although official sources did not name the suspect, he was identified by sources as Tyquan Dent, according to the Post. He was sought for the Sept. 20 shooting of four people, police sources said.

Police received a tip the wanted suspect was in a home at 182nd Place and 144th Avenue. Officers followed Dent when he got into a white Audi Q5, NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said at a press briefing.

As a result, Dent led police on a vehicle pursuit for about one mile before crashing into a parked SUV and fleeing, with officers giving chase.

“It was at this time the suspect displayed two handguns and the officers can be heard on body-worn cameras telling the suspect numerous times to drop the guns,” Monahan said.

“The suspect then apparently fired at least four times at the officers and the officers returned fire numerous times, striking the suspect,” the chief said, adding that seven officers in all used their weapons.

Dent was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to police sources.

Monahan, who did not identify Dent by name, said he has “numerous prior felony convictions,” including for possession of a loaded gun.

Less than an hour before Thursday’s fatal shooting, Dent posted a photo holding two guns on social media, police sources said.

Monahan confirmed that the photo was posted on an Instagram account belonging to the suspect, but said it was unclear if he was the individual in the photo, the Post reported.

Dent was sought for a shooting in front of 117-02B Merrick Boulevard on Sept. 20, during which four people were wounded shortly before 5 a.m.

The victims were hit by rounds fired from a passing Jeep Compass.