NEW YORK — The woman charged with using a cane to bash two NYPD officers over their heads on the Brooklyn Bridge whooped and jumped for joy when she was released from custody Friday afternoon, reported the New York Post.

Chanice Reyes was apparently so happy at being freed that she didn’t even bother flipping the bird at a Post photographer — as she repeatedly did following her arrest a day earlier, Fox reported.

After emerging from the Manhattan Detention Complex Reyes, 25, exchanged hugs with several people on Baxter Street shortly after 1 p.m.

She then headed to the nearby “Occupy City Hall” encampment, where she disappeared inside a makeshift, black tent.

Reyes was freed following her video arraignment on multiple counts of second-degree assault and related charges Friday morning.

Woman charged in cane attack on NYC cops celebrates after making bail https://t.co/ju7FL0W4BS pic.twitter.com/XgHaGgLYDc — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2020

During the hearing, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge John Howard-Algarin set her bail at $7,500 cash or credit card, $40,000 insurance company bond or $60,000 surety bond. It was unclear how her bail/bond was secured.

Reyes is accused of attacking NYPD Lt. Michael Butler and Sgt. Richard Adamiak — leaving them with blood streaming down their faces — as they arrested a fellow anti-cop activist on Wednesday.

The crimes occurred when counter-demonstrators attempted to disrupt a “unity” march on the bridge that included a contingent from the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

On Thursday, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan — who was also injured on the bridge — described two other activists taken into custody on Wednesday as “part of this anarchist group that has been infiltrating this Black Lives movement since the beginning.

“It is a legitimate movement, but it is being hijacked by these anarchists, and they are the ones that have been attacking our police officers [and] are out hiding behind the many, many peaceful protesters that are out there,” Monahan said.