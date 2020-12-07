Police said the crash occurred on Chambers Road near Lance Drive. The sergeant was hit by another officer’s car while assisting with a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is handling the investigation, the car was driving westbound on Lance Drive and veered off of the right side of the roadway, striking Turner.

According to a report from local news, the second officer from Bellefontaine Neighbors was rapidly approaching Turner’s traffic stop while trying to catch another vehicle that was driving erratically.

The “erratic” vehicle crashed into the cars involved in the traffic stop, Bellefontaine Neighbors police chief said. Apparently, Turner tried to avoid being hit by jumping out of the way, but it was the same direction chosen by the Bellefontaine Neighbors officer while trying to avoid the crash.