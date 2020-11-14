ITALY — Averaging 145 miles per hour, the Italian State Police delivered a donor kidney in October from Rome to Padua—a journey of more than 300 miles—in around two hours. The Lamborghini Huracan they used, which was specially modified for such tasks with a refrigerated trunk, was obtained by the Italian police back in 2017, The Drive reported.
When the “Supercar Supreme” isn’t on a mission of mercy, it’s a regular patrol unit for the department with lights, a police computer and other equipment necessary for an officer.
The Italian State Police posted a video on Twitter after the delivery was complete. It’s somewhat bizarre to see a Lamborghini Huracan, exhaust popping and V10 screaming, flashing police lights and speeding down the highway, but that’s Italy for you. The tweet also thanked the Ministry of Health, the National Transplant Center and, of course, Lamborghini.
Grazie alla nostra @Lamborghini Huracan abbiamo trasportato in tempo il rene di un donatore per il trapianto a una persona
“Per salvare una vita non servono superpoteri” anche solidarietà, tecnologia ed efficienza aiutano @CNTrapianti @MinisteroSalute #essercisempre#5novembre pic.twitter.com/teUxqbMgvW
