The kidney’s high-speed journey began in Rome, which is nestled in the center of Italy. It was then transported to Gemelli University Hospital in the northern city of Padua, a distance of 303 miles or 489 kilometers. The entire trip reportedly took just over two hours with reports that the Lamborghini averaged 145 mph between the two cities, The Drive reported.

According to Google Maps, the journey would take at least five hours in normal conditions.

It’s unclear why a helicopter or something of the sort wasn’t used, as that would’ve likely been even faster. Perhaps none were available, or there would’ve been a delay to get one. That’s not to say this wasn’t an effective use of the Huracan’s 5.2-liter, 602-horsepower V10, though. If anything, it’s probably one of the best ways to use a supercar.

The Italian State Police actually has a few Huracans for situations like these, and they’re also outfitted with a refrigerated trunk for transporting organs or other temperature-sensitive medical supplies. The vehicles also have defibrillators on board, making them much more than just a loud way to catch speeding motorists.