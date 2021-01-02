Spread the Word













A Phoenix police officer has been hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed into the officer’s SUV.

The Phoenix Police Department said on Jan. 1 a witness reported seeing a wrong-way driver at about 6 a.m. on Cactus Road. The witness continued following the wrong-way vehicle, which eventually crashed into the police SUV.

The officer has serious injuries but is expected to recover, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

The wrong-way driver was also hospitalized.

Impairment is being investigated as a cause of the crash.

Possible wrong way driver crashed into Phoenix police officer 26th St. & Cactus New Year’s Morning both transported to hospital according to Lieutenant David Moore Authorities now investigating. Traffic is restricted ⁦@PhoenixPolice⁩ #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/lIYZF4SHye — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) January 1, 2021 27 St/Cactus Rd. Our officer has non-life threatening injuries after collision with wrong way driver. #getwellsoon #Dontdrinkanddrive pic.twitter.com/ZBGkuJPzOe — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 1, 2021

