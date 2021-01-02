PHOENIX – A Phoenix police officer has been hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed into the officer’s SUV.
The Phoenix Police Department said on Jan. 1 a witness reported seeing a wrong-way driver at about 6 a.m. on Cactus Road. The witness continued following the wrong-way vehicle, which eventually crashed into the police SUV.
The officer has serious injuries but is expected to recover, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.
The wrong-way driver was also hospitalized.
Impairment is being investigated as a cause of the crash.
Possible wrong way driver crashed into Phoenix police officer 26th St. & Cactus New Year’s Morning both transported to hospital according to Lieutenant David Moore Authorities now investigating. Traffic is restricted @PhoenixPolice #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/lIYZF4SHye
— Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) January 1, 2021
27 St/Cactus Rd. Our officer has non-life threatening injuries after collision with wrong way driver. #getwellsoon #Dontdrinkanddrive pic.twitter.com/ZBGkuJPzOe
— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 1, 2021